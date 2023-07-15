HOUSTON (KIAH)–July is National Make a Difference in According to BlueSprig Pediatrics, a leading provider of Applied Analysis (ABA) treatment services to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), there are ways to make it more sports and extra-curricular activities more accessible for children with autism.

Sports and extra-curricular activities can be beneficial to autistic children by improving motor skills, communication, self-confidence and can help social interactions.

Here are ways that we can be more inclusive:

When introducing kids with autism to sports and extra-curricular activities, creating a supportive environment that accommodates their specific needs by considering sensory sensitivity by providing quiet areas, reducing sensory overload by wearing noise cancelling headphones or using visual aids to create a more comfortable setting can make a huge impact. Provide Clear Communication : Use clear instructions, visual schedules, and social stories to help kids with autism understand expectations and routines.

: Use clear instructions, visual schedules, and social stories to help kids with autism understand expectations and routines. Take an individualized approach : Understand and respect each child’s abilities and challenges. Make sure activities and instructions are custom to their needs and make sure they can participate and experience success.

: Understand and respect each child’s abilities and challenges. Make sure activities and instructions are custom to their needs and make sure they can participate and experience success. Gradual Exposure and Building Confidence : Trying new activities can be overwhelming, so gradually helping them boost their confidence can help increase their engagement. Start small by allowing them to watch other children play the sport before starting and make sure the tasks are smaller and more manageable steps. Celebrating achievements and progress can also help boost confidence.

: Trying new activities can be overwhelming, so gradually helping them boost their confidence can help increase their engagement. Start small by allowing them to watch other children play the sport before starting and make sure the tasks are smaller and more manageable steps. Celebrating achievements and progress can also help boost confidence. Social Skills Training: Offer opportunities to develop social skills through activities such as team-building exercises and games. This can help children learn to interact and work together with their peers.

According to VeryWellHealth, there are also non-team sports out there that could be good options for children with autism such as:

Horseback riding,

Hiking and fishing,

Biking,

Martial arts.