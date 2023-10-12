HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a shooting leaves a juvenile in the hospital with a gunshot wound in north Harris County, near Humble.

The shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night on the 12800 block of Homestead Road. According to investigators, a man was at home and noticed his vehicle was stolen and tracked it through a GPS device.

The man and his juvenile brother got into a family members truck and tracked his stolen vehicle down and started following it.

A suspect fired multiple rounds out of the stolen vehicle at the truck the siblings were in.

The juvenile brother was hit by gunfire and the siblings pulled over and called for help.

The suspect fled and later dumped the stolen vehicle and has not been located.

The juvenile brother is said to be in stable condition.