HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County K-9 officer bit a suspect in a sensitive area after allegedly shooting at deputies this week.

On August 5th 2022, at approximately 1:03 AM, a sergeant with constable Mark Herman’s office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Cypress North Houston Rd add Jones Rd.. The driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a pursuit.

The suspect brandished an automatic handgun out of the window and discharged multiple rounds toward the pursuing deputies. They suspect getting crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of state highway 249 at Antoine drive and fled on foot with the firearm still in his hand.

Constable deputies established a perimeter around the area with the assistance of DPS air support and constable K-9 Max. The suspect was located hiding in thick brush but refused to show his hands. Canine Max was deployed and performed a bite and hold until he was safely apprehended and identified Syquon Mackey. he was rushed to the hospital to be treated for puncture ones to his hands and genital area.

Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office

The hand again that was used by Mackey what is located and found to have been illegally converted to be a fully automatic upon further investigation it was found that the vehicle being operated by him was stolen.

K-9 Max

“Jyquon Mackey has been charged with attempted capital murder, evading in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He will be transported and booked into the Harris County jail after he is released from the hospital. His bond and court information have not been set at this time.” Constable Mark Herman