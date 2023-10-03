KATY, Texas (KIAH) — Logan Dark, a 14-year-old boy, lost his life last Thursday due to a tragic car accident in the 6000 block of Mason Road and Cinco Park near Betty Sue Creech Elementary School.

Officials say that 20-year-old Devin Delvalle hit the teen who was on his way to Cinco Ranch High School. Several parents took to social media saying that the crosswalk where he was hit is a dangerous, busy area for pedestrians, walkers and bike riders.

Parents say that over the weekend, many students gathered around Logan’s memorial site to drop off gifts and flowers and they joined together to pray. A local, small business called Cool Cat Cycles is organizing a memorial ride to celebrate Logan’s life through one of his most loved activities.

The ride is open to everyone to ride their bikes, scooters, and e-bikes and participants will ride through bike trails that Logan biked through often including the crosswalk where he tragically lost his life. A community picnic will also be held after the memorial ride for family and friends at South Lake Beach Club.

The event will last from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about how to get involved with the event, contact Cool Cat Cycles.