KATY, Texas (KIAH)– On Wednesday, Tompkins High School in the Katy Independent School District hosted an active shooter drill to ensure that law enforcement agencies and the district were prepared in the event they were ever faced with an active shooter on their campus.

The drill was put together by Katy ISD along with Fort Bend County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Local EMS, Fire and Law enforcement agencies. CW39 was not allowed inside the campus during the drill, but we were allowed outside the campus to gather footage of the activity from the outside. The campus had law enforcement outside, several emergency vehicles, a helicopter and more.

According to a release from Katy ISD, representatives say that the goal of the exercise was to test the emergency response plans between multiple agencies and practice safety protocols. Katy resident, Jerry Carter, says that it’s a good idea that the district is keeping the community safe.

“I think any school district or police department needs to have a plan to be able to execute it once something like this happens. No one wants to run up on something like this blind sighted and not know what to do or where to go,” Carter said.

Per the Texas Education Code 37.108–districts and open-enrollment charters are required to adopt and implement a multi-hazard emergency operations plan.

Live ammunition was not used during the exercise.