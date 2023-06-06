HOUSTON (KIAH) – For summer 2023, Katy ISD said they are committed to ensuring all children in the Katy area have access to healthy, well-balanced meals through the Summer Meals Program. Running through August 3, several Katy ISD schools will offer breakfast and/or lunch at no cost for kids 18 and younger. 

Here are the Summer Meals Program locations:

CampusDates (Mon-Thurs)Breakfast TimeLunch Time
Opportunity Awareness Center (OAC)/Raines High SchoolMay 30 – August 37:30 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
(Closed the week of July 4)		10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
(Closed the week of July 4)
Memorial Parkway ElementaryJune 5 – 297:30 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
Rhoads ElementaryJune 5 – 297:30 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
King ElementaryJune 5 – 297:30 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Morton Ranch High School – Ninth Grade CenterJune 5 – July 21No Breakfast9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
(Closed on July 4 and 17 only)
Paetow High SchoolJune 5 – July 21No Breakfast9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(Closed the week of July 4 and on July 17-18)
Mayde Creek High School – Ninth Grade CenterJune 5 – July 27No Breakfast9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
(Closed the week of July 4 and on July 17-18)

“Summer meals will consist of a hot breakfast and/or lunch, which will be served in the school cafeteria area,” said Nutrition & Food Service Executive Director Donna Pittenger.  “Any child under the age of 18 can obtain a free meal.  They do not need to be a Katy ISD student.  All meals must be eaten on the campus and parents are welcome to purchase a meal to enjoy with their children,” added Pittenger.

Children must be present to receive a meal and identification is not required. They can just walk in. If a parent wants to eat, they must pay a fee.