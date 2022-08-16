A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (CW39) — A Katy man was killed in a head-on collision while driving on a New Mexico highway, the New Mexico State police said.

On Thursday, Aug. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police investigated a head-on crash of a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by Kevin F. Montes, of Katy, who was traveling east on State Road 128 west of Jal, N.M. in Lea County.

Police said the pickup truck crossed over the center line into the opposite lane of traffic and collided with a westbound 2016 Peterbilt 18-wheeler.

Montes, 53, sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the 18-wheeler was treated and released for minor injuries.

Police said alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash and the drivers were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the 18-wheeler, who will not be identified, is not facing charges.

The crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.