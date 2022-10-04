HOUSTON (KIAH) — Someone is going to be a really popular person in Katy, as a resident in the Houston suburb is a brand-new millionaire after claiming a Lotto Texas jackpot worth an estimated $19 million.

The Texas Lottery announced that the resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won the jackpot for the Sept. 17 drawing and bought the ticket at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 in Willis. The winning numbers the person matched were 5-9-18-22-35-48.

The winner chose the cash value option and will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes, the lottery said.

Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won and “pray(ed) to God to able to have good administration and wisdom.”

The winner said that they plan to use the prize money for traveling and business.