HOUSTON (KIAH) — During Hurricane Harvey, many families were left with severe damage from major flooding. Now, Harris County Precinct Four is working alongside Harris County Flood Control District, Harris County Engineering Department and Northwest MUD No.12 to bring $6.1 million in drainage improvements.

This will bring major improvements to the Westfield Pines Villages neighborhood. Construction is set to start as early as next month in May 2023.

Thirty-three single-family homes flooded in these subdivisions and now with the Recovery and Resiliency Division, there will be upgrades such as the upsizing of the storm sewer system, reconstruction of driveways and street sections, adjustments to waterlines and sanitary sewer lines and construction of a detention pond.

The goal is to not only improve street drainage but it’s to overall, lower the risk of flooding.

Chief Communications Officer for Harris County Precinct 4 for Commissioner Lesley Brione’s Office, Leah Shah says, ” in this community, 33 homes were damaged by flooding during Hurricane Harvey and that’s 33 different families who’s lively hood was impacted, so this effort to lower flood risks in the Westfield Pines Villages subdivisions is hopefully going to give families a greater peace of mind.”

A groundbreaking will take place on Monday:

Monday, April 17 from 9-10 a.m.

5203 Mountain Forest Drive, Katy, TX 77449

Open to the public

Attendees should park on Keith Harrow Blvd in the northern most lane

Please visit HCP4.net for more information.