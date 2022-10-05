HOUSTON (KIAH) — A couple of weeks ago, a southeast Houston family had their home broken into with the thief getting away with the keys to their pickup truck.

Early Wednesday morning, the thief returned and stole the truck itself that was sitting in their driveway.

The family was able to track their stolen truck through a smartphone app, and they passed that information on to the Houston Police Department.

An HPD helicopter then spotted the truck on Interstate 45 in the downtown area, Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Patrol cars quickly caught up to the truck, but the suspect behind the wheel wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued.

He drove all the way to the 5000 block of Sweet Chestnut Lane in Spring where he ditched the truck and started jumping fences and running through the backyards of homes in hopes of getting away from pursuing officers.

He couldn’t elude an HPD canine unit that picked up his scent and tracked him down hiding in a retention pond.

Horelica says the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will decide what charges the suspect will now face, but he thinks auto theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle are possible.