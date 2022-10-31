MAGNOLIA, Texas (KIAH) — One man is on the run Monday morning after Harris County deputies said a call they received about an aggravated kidnapping turned into a pursuit.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night, as deputies said two suspects led them on a pursuit into a neighborhood near the 5800 block of FM 149 near Jackson Road in Magnolia in Montgomery County.

The chase lasted about 20 minutes before the suspects crashed their car and fled on foot.

One person was taken into custody and the other suspect is still on the loose.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Patrol and Canine Units, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables Office and Texas DPS Air Unit are assisting Harris County with the search for the remaining suspect.

There is currently no description of the remaining suspect.