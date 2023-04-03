HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 16-year-old Kingwood teenager is in critical condition after he fell from a moving vehicle. The teenager and four friends were riding in a Jeep with no doors.

Houston police say the driver and all occupants were minors. The teenagers were driving along Crystal River Road in a Kingwood neighborhood around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

At some point one of the teenagers took off his seatbelt and was holding onto a strap. That strap broke and he fell from the moving vehicle. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital then transported to Texas Children’s Hospital.

The teenagers are being investigated for possible drinking but so far no charges have been filed.