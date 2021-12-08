Klein ISD suspends student amid social media threats at school

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Klein ISD is responding to social media threats at Klein Cain High School that has resulted in the banning of students bringing backpacks on the school’s campus for the rest of the semester.

The district has received help from the FBI and the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office to identify a student of interest. Klein ISD said they “emergency expelled” the student, which is in accordance with the student code of conduct. Criminal charges are also pending against the student.

The threats come as questions continue to swirl about the actions of school staff leading up to last week’s shooting at a Michigan high school that left four students dead.

Klein ISD sent parents a letter outlining enhanced safety protocols, including the banning of backpacks on the campus and asking parents to monitor their kids’ social media accounts.

“A disturbing social media trend has emerged across the nation, which involves students posting disruptive behavior on social media at schools to gain likes,” Klein Cain principal Nicole Patin wrote to parents. “These posts are not always accurate, spread misinformation, and disrupt the learning environment.”

Klein ISD police and Precinct 4 constables will be on campus to ensure safety of the students and staff, including conducting searches of cars on the campus, the district also announced.