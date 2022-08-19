GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A La Marque man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend with a knife.

Last June, officers responded to a report of a woman bleeding outside of an apartment.

The victim had crawled from a nearby storage unit and left a trail blood. Investigators found the woman with cuts on her neck, head, arms, and fingers.

Shawn Readeaux was eventually found with blood on his pants and a bloody shirt and knife nearby.

Officers arrested Readeaux and the victim was taken to a hospital where she survived her injuries.

Readeaux, 45, will be eligible for parole after serving one half of his sentence.