La Porte family celebrates special birthday in unique way due to social distancing

La Porte, Texas- One family in La Porte found a unique way to celebrate a very special birthday. Esteban Garcia, Sr. turned 92 on Monday, but due to social distancing, his family was not able to celebrate with him in person. So they decided to throw a mini-parade for him.

Esteban and his wife Celia, who have been married for 72 years, sat outside their home on Sunday as his family and friends passed by in their cars with posters and decorations. They even had music playing, and Astros gear on-hand, as Esteban and Celia are huge fans.

Happy Birthday, Esteban!

