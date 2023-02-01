AUSTIN (KIAH) – A La Porte resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket. The ticket was purchased in Pharr, Texas. The winner has requested to remain anonymous.

This was the third of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this particular game called $1,000,000 Crossword. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.2 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $79 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $30.3 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.