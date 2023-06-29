HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation is looking for help, and you can be a part of it. The foundation put out a call for applications for their 2023 Advisory Board.

The board is made up of young people making a difference in their communities. Those chosen will help advise on issues facing young people and serve as ambassadors around the globe for Born This Way Foundation’s work and resources.

The Advisory Board will help plan programs, campaigns, and projects core to the Foundation’s mission to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people everywhere, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.

Young people ages 15-24 can apply by November 20 HERE.