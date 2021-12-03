Lakewood Church mystery money discovered by plumber may be connected to 2014 heist

HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you were in Houston in 2014, you may remember the mystery surrounding a huge amount of money that went missing from Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church – that was never found.
Now Houston Police say money and checks in envelopes have been found and have opened an investigation. However, they have not disclosed exactly how much was recently discovered.
It’s been seven years since the $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in checks were reported missing from a church safe.
Below is the update police posted online this week…
