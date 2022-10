HOUSTON (KIAH) Get ready to be wowed in the lobby of the Hilton Americas with the return of its iconic holiday chocolate display. Sweeter than ever this year, this year’s hand-sculpted and Minion-themed masterpiece will boast well over 2,000 pounds of chocolate.

Check it out and explore all the festivities Downtown has to offer with the hotel’s ‘Tis the Season package, which includes luxurious accommodations, a holiday treat, and two tickets to the Discovery Green ice rink.