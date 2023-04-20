HOUSTON (KIAH) — Happening on Sunday April 23rd, the Houston Latin Fest is back and celebrating its 10th year anniversary in Sugar Land from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Houstonians will be able to celebrate with a spectacular event reflective of their city and a talented roster of artists that include legendary salsa artist Tony Vega, two-time Latin Grammy Award winner Lenier, merengue icon Fulanito, Aldo Tributo, Mariachi Origen y Tradicion, Samba Houston and many others local and international artists.

With more than 44% of Hispanics and Latinos in the greater Houston area, it brings together culture from 21 different countries and highlights diversity, unity, inclusion, education, fun and representation as part of its mission.

Pre- sale tickets price are $12 and children under 12 enter for FREE. For more information about the performers line up and all the activities available, visit theofficialhoustonlatinfest.com.