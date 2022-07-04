HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the Fourth of July will be one of the busiest holidays of the season. Especially, for law enforcement officers in the Metro Houston Area.

Several agencies will be out on the roadways checking for impaired drivers. If caught you will be required to take a sobriety test. Deputies say there will be medical technicians on-site to give blood draws.

This gives law enforcement officers a more accurate indication of how much alcohol or drugs the driver actually has in their system.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says there will also be prosecutors and judges on standby to file charges against anyone drinking and driving.

“The best-case scenario that you can hope for if you make that bad decision to get behind the wheel is for one of us to catch you and prosecute you and that’s a conviction that will follow you for the rest of your life. You’ll spend $20,000 trying to fight it. Then you’ll have to put it on every single job application. Every apartment application. Everything that you will ever apply for in your life,” said Sean Teare, Harris County Assistant District Attorney.

Penalties for driving while intoxicated can get you up to 180 days in jail upon conviction with three mandatory days and/ or a $2,000 fine. In addition to the loss of a driver’s license for up to one year.

At the press conference, Chief Deputy Edison Toquica with Harris County Sheriff’s Office shared some tips for people hitting the roads.

Have a designated driver, Use a rideshare service, Don’t drink and drive.

Deputies say there will be more patrol units out looking for road rage drivers and illegal street racers.