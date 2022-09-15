HOUSTON (CW39) — When Anthony Ramos came to Houston from Florida in February of 2021, he came for the employment opportunities the contractor would find fixing damage caused by the infamous deep freeze.

When his pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter came to visit him on March 3 of that year, he found his family in an alarming situation.

The lawsuit he filed Monday claims that, after picking up his family at Bush Intercontinental Airport, they decided to eat at the Jack in the Box at 15819 John F. Kennedy Blvd. just down the road.

They made their order, paid for their food, and received it — but he said the curly fries they ordered weren’t in the bag.

Their lawsuit states that the drive-through attendant refused to give them the fries and then started cursing at them and even throwing ketchup packets, ice, and other items at them.

Finally the suit says, the woman pulled out a gun and started shooting at their car.

Ramos hit the gas, and he said bullets only grazed the back of the car and didn’t hit his family.

“This kind of event that happened to me — thank God nothing happened to my family,” Ramos said. “But it could have been worse, and man, that’s unacceptable. They need to hire better quality people.”

That’s exactly what Ramos’s attorney hopes the lawsuit will achieve.

Randall Kallinen provided documents showing that the Jack in the Box worker the lawsuit accuses of firing at Ramos’s family pled guilty to deadly conduct with a weapon charges and received a year of probation over the incident.

He thinks bringing attention to the incident might lead to the fast food restaurant chain making changes.

“We are here today to ask Jack in the Box to get better policies and policies where potentially dangerous employees are not allowed to interact with the public where they could be a great danger,” Kallinen said.

The lawsuit also seeks damages from Jack in the Box, the franchisee who owns the location in question, and the employee accused of firing the shots of between $250,000 and $1 million.

Ramos says his family deserves it.

He said the event was so traumatic, his daughter even needed counseling.

“I’ve never had an experience like that happen to me before,” Ramos said. “I was dumbfounded about it. I really couldn’t believe it was happening, and I’m glad I reacted the way that I did. Yeah, it was scary.”