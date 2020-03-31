Layoffs continue in Houston and around Texas

The latest weekly report from the Texas Workforce Commission indicates more people are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With businesses closed all over the state and around the globe, the outlook remains grim for workers in major cities in Texas.

Since March 20th, Vacation Publications released 325 Houston employees. Hard Rock Cafe let go of 39 employees locally.

Hotel chains, automotive and service industry companies added to the layoffs this week.

Here’s a look at layoffs around the state:

Texas Workforce Commission 3/31/2020