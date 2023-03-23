HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital was put on lockdown for a short time late Wednesday night after Houston police said a woman drove into the ER driveway and ran into the hospital, claiming her boyfriend was chasing her with a gun.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Hospital staff alerted police and put the facility on lockdown.

Police arrived and later learned the man never made it inside the hospital and no shots were fired.

Police stayed on the scene to ensure no active threats and are following leads to determine whether a man had a gun and if that woman may still be in danger.