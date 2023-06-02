Local leaders and politicians weigh in on the Texas Education Agency’s appointments to lead the Houston Independent School District

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Reaction was quick to come in Thursday after the Texas Education Agency announced who the state chose to replace the Houston Independent School District Superintendent and School Board.

The TEA appointed former Dallas ISD superintendent Mike Miles to lead HISD, and the following community members will make up the state-appointed Board of Managers for the district: Audrey Momanaee, Ric Campo, Angela Lemond Flowers, Michelle Cruz Arnold, Cassandra Auzenne Bandy, Janette Garza Linder, Rolando Martinez, Paula Mendoza, and Adam P. Rivon.

More information about all of them is available on the TEA’s website.

First to react Thursday was State Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston).

“Mr. Miles’ experience with large school districts and implementing ground-breaking initiatives, including, his experience with turning around charter schools, makes him a perfect fit for the task at hand in the States’ largest school system,” a statement from Bettencourt read.

The rest of the statements received by CW39 were less supportive of the state’s decisions.

“While we agree that some changes needed to be made in the district, the Houston Federation of Teachers stands dismayed this morning,” a statement from HFT President Jackie Anderson read. “With TEA’s clear disrespect for community input, we are doubtful the agency and its appointees will make any changes that improve student outcomes.”

Local elected leaders also weighed in.

“I have been very straightforward in my position that the state takeover of HISD is not in the best interest of the students and staff of HISD,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Even with the announcement of a Superintendent and Board of Managers, most of whom I do not know, my position has not changed.”

“Locally elected school boards are a cornerstone of our nation’s democracy,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. “While I do not condone the state once again subverting our local control, the takeover is now complete and there is much work to be done to support our students, teachers, and families.”