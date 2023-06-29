Country star LeAnn Rimes is among three Grammy Award winners set to perform during the two-day Baytown Independence Day celebration

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One day of celebrating America’s independence isn’t enough for one local community.

The two-day Fourth of July Celebration in Baytown is set to take place in Bicentennial Park Monday and Tuesday.

Country star LeAnn Rimes is headlining the event from 8-9:30 p.m. on July 4 with a fireworks show set to follow.

Fellow Grammy Award winners Sunny Sauceda and Siggno are among the other acts set to perform.

There will also be 42 food vendors, 18 shopping vendors, and six inflatables for children.

There are a few rules event organizers would like you to follow.

Among them, the city asks you to bring your own chairs and blankets but to leave alcohol and pets at home.