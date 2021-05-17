Legacy Community Health Centers offering free COVID-19 vaccines

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) Legacy Community Health Centers are offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone eligible to receive one. They have multiple centers across the Houston area offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, all you need to do is make an appointment before you arrive.


WHAT: Legacy Community Health clinics throughout the Houston Metro Area are offering COVID-19 vaccines, attempting to focus its efforts on historically underserved communities such as populations that haven’t had easy access to the vaccine.
WHO: Anyone aged 18 or older is eligible for the Moderna vaccine, and the Pfizer vaccine for anyone over age 12. No insurance needed. Appointment required. Register here.


WHERE & WHEN:
Pfizer Vaccine Clinics (ages 12+)
May 15: North Shore High School, 353 Castlegory Dr, Houston, TX 77049
May 20: Legacy Sharpstown-Rookin, 6677 Rookin Street, Houston, TX 77074
May 22: North Shore High School, 353 Castlegory Dr, Houston, TX 77049

Moderna Vaccine Clinics (ages 18+)
May 13: Legacy Montrose, 1415 California Street, Houston, TX 77006
May 13: WHAM Alief, 10501 Meadowglen Lane, Houston, Texas 77042
May 15: Legacy Fifth Ward, 3811 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020
May 15: Legacy Southwest, 6441 High Star, Houston, TX 77074
May 19: BakerRipley Gulfton, 6500 Rookin Street, Houston, TX 77074
May 19: Legacy Deer Park, 3430 Center Street, Deer Park, TX 77536
May 20-21: Legacy Mapleridge, 6550 Mapleridge Street, Ste. 106, Houston, TX 77081
May 20: Northline Elementary School, 821 E. Witcher Lane, Houston, TX 77076
May 22: Northline Elementary School, 821 E. Witcher Lane, Houston, TX 77076

About Legacy Community Health
Legacy Community Health (Legacy) is a full-service network of community health clinics offering primary and specialty care in the Texas Gulf Coast region. Services include adult primary care, pediatrics, dental care, vision services, behavioral health services, OB/GYN and maternity, vaccinations, health promotion and community outreach, wellness and nutrition, and comprehensive HIV/AIDS care. With more than 40 locations across Houston, Baytown, Deer Park, and Beaumont, Legacy is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Texas. Legacy has been a United Way-affiliated agency since 1990. To learn more, visit www.legacycommunityhealth.org.

