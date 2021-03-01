Legal help for winter storm survivors

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Bar Association (HBA) and its related organizations offer legal resources and services for those affected by Winter Storm Uri.

“The winter freeze provided yet another challenge to Houstonians,” Bill Kroger, president of the Houston Bar Association, said. “Houstonians, however, never lose hope. We come together during such times. The HBA has mobilized resources—written materials and lawyers—to provide those in need with legal advice and help. We hope you find them helpful as we move forward together.”

Houston Bar Association

The Houston Bar Association provides resources and disaster relief information at its website, hba.org/recovery. In addition, you can speak to a lawyer over the phone on the first and third Wednesday of each month by signing up for LegalLine at hba.org/LegalLine.

Houston Volunteer Lawyers

HVL provides pro bono legal services through volunteer lawyers for eligible low-income residents of Harris County. Storm-related legal issues may include the following:

· Landlord/ Tenant issues, including broken pipes, mold and flooded premises. Volunteer attorneys may be able to help resolve these issues.

· FEMA Claims Appeals. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance in Harris County is April 12, 2021. If you have been denied FEMA assistance, you have the right to appeal and HVL may be able to help you.

· Contracts for home repairs and scams. HVL has volunteer attorneys who can help with contractor disputes.

Contact: Visit www.makejusticehappen.org or call 713-228-0735 for more information and to apply for legal services.

Harris County Dispute Resolution Center

The DRC offers free mediation services for residents of Harris County. Disputes relevant to the recent Houston winter storm include landlord/tenant and consumer/merchant issues. Mediation can be provided before a lawsuit is filed.

Contact: Visit www.drchouston.org to request mediation services or call (713) 274-7100.

Houston Lawyer Referral Service

The HLRS has qualified pre-screened attorneys for hire at reasonable rates to assist with legal issues related to the recent winter storm. Those include consumer issues regarding contractors and utilities; landlord tenant issues regarding timely repairs, illegal eviction and security deposit withholding; and insurance issues such as denial of coverage sustained from freezing temperatures.

Contact: Visit www.hlrs.org or call 713-237-9429.

About the Houston Bar Association

The Houston Bar Association is a 10,000-member nonprofit organization for attorneys. The HBA provides professional development, education, and service programs for both the legal profession and the community. For more information, please call (713) 759-1133 or visit www.hba.org.