LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — The search for a missing grandmother outside Cleveland ended Tuesday night with no sign of her.

Detectives believe Sheryl Ann Siddall may have been killed by a man living in her home near Horseshoe Lake.

Investigators say blood was found in her home.

They arrested the man, Donald Lee Hassler, 52, and charged him with gun crimes. Officials said that Hassler has exercised his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination and was evasive when interviewed Siddall’s disappearance.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office searched Siddall’s property with cadaver dogs and suspect her body may be in the water/