Texas City, TEXAS (KIAH) – A Texas City church suffered thousands of dollars worth of damage after lightning struck an electrical box and the building caught fire.

The congregation of the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, who can’t meet at the church until repairs are made, are currently meeting at the church pastor’s home.

Churchgoers have now created a GoFundMe account to raise the estimated $14,000 needed to get the church back up to code. Last check they had rise $675.

To view the GoFundMe please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-church-got-struck-by-lightening