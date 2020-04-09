LINK: Harris County Commissioner activates small business loan website

Are you a small business in need of a potentially-forgivable loan to stay afloat? We have your link to get started!

Today, County Commissioner Adrian Garcia an initiative to help small business owners through these tough times. How does $25,000 at 0% interest sound to you?

Here is the complete statement issued by the Commissioner with new details about how to get started now:

Harris County, TX — TODAY, Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia announced details of how Harris County small businesses owners can apply for 0% interest or potentially-forgivable loans from a $10 million county-funded program. Commissioner Garcia’s office established and negotiated the guidelines of the program that was passed in Harris County Commissioners Court earlier this week. The Houston-Galveston Area Council (HGAC) will administer the loans. The loan application website is live NOW. Applicants will be asked to submit requested documents & information at www.harriscountyloan.com. Maximum allocations for successful applicants will not exceed $25,000 per business. – Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia