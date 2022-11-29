The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With the city of Houston’s boil water notice going into its second day, a handful of schools and colleges in the area have decided to close its schools on Tuesday.

Houston ISD, Galena Park ISD, Channelview ISD, Sheldon ISD, Spring Branch ISD, Aldine ISD, YES Prep Public Schools, Southwest Public Schools, Rhodes School for the Performing Arts and Varnett Public School have decided to close on Tuesday.

Lone Star College campuses in North Fairbanks, North Fallbrook, North Greenspoint, North Victory and the Westpark Technology Center will also be closed due to the boil water notice. Employees are expected to work remotely, and all online classes will continue on their normal schedule.

A majority of Houston Community College facilities will remain closed on Tuesday, and faculty and staff at those locations will continue to work remotely. However, the campuses at Katy, Stafford, Missouri City, and Alief Bissonnet will return to work as normal.