CW39 News and CW39.com is LIVE all day at the George Floyd visitation today. Today’s event is from 12-6pm. We are there with your LIVE updates every half hour.

Morning Dose will also be LIVE at the funeral Tuesday morning from 6-9a.m.. Then CW39 will have continuing coverage for George Floyd funeral services beginning at 11a.m..

NEXT LIVE UPDATE: 12:27p.m. with CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe

6/8/2020 Noon – CW39 talks LIVE with a man who describes his experience of police brutality. In the same segment, Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives to address the issues of justice and reform. He also answers questions from reporters on the issues surrounding the death of George Floyd.

6/8/2020 11:30am – In this CW39 EXCLUSIVE, Maggie Flecknoe talks with Charlene Rosette. She drove from Baton Rouge to attend the visitation and was the first person in line at the George Floyd visitation. Here she explains the procedure to enter and about being the first person to sign the guestbook upon arrival. Here’s a look at her interview and more CW39 George Floyd coverage:

6/8/2020 10:00AM — CW39’s Courtney Carpenter has this report on George Floyd’s Final Farewell:

The final public memorial for #GeorgeFloyd is going on today at The Fountain of Praise church in southwest #Houston from noon until 6:00.p.m. @CW39Houston



Details on parking & social distancing guidelines➡️ https://t.co/yu3xQ2JO7R pic.twitter.com/R6DHxTov5z — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) June 8, 2020

6/8/2020 9:30am – CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe is on site at the visitation for George Floyd. Here, CW39 captured video of George Floyd’s casket arriving to the visitation.

6/7/2020 – CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe talks with a custom shoe maker who was commissioned to make special George Floyd shoes. Here’s a look:

