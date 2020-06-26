1  of  3
LIVE: Houston Mayor provides update on COVID-19 response
LIVE: White House schedules Coronavirus Task Force briefing as cases hit a new high in US
Harris County Judge: We’re at ALERT Level 1 for COVID-19 response status

LIVE: Focus on Houston and State of Texas as Houston Mayor announces ‘Wall of Shame’ in update on COVID-19 response

BREAKING – The Mayor of Houston is reporting 879 new cases of COVID-19. 18,056 total in Houston. 8 new deaths. Totaling 216 locally. It’s 3 times higher than when it started going from 3% to 11%. More young people are being infected. Hospital admissions are dramatically increasing more than it’s ever been.

Our local rate jumped from 3% to 11% in Houston.

The Mayor says the local PRIDE march is being canceled. The board decided on their own without mandate. However, they are having a press event to announce their statement.

Our local emergency departments are seeing a huge increase by 150% in firefighters testing positive for COVID-19. increase 180 q 115 + Firefighters are affected by COVID-19.

On May 29, 147 police officers tested positive. Today 205 tested positive. Also 158 police employees are currently quarantined. 130 tested positive. So far 2,316 have been tested.

Test sites are expected to increase.

