HOUSTON (CW39) Lizzo is a HUGE Beyoncé fan, and her love goes back a long way. Twenty-four years ago, when she was only 10 years old, Lizzo and her family moved to Houston, the birthplace of Destiny’s Child.

She says, quote, “Growing up in Houston, the impact that Destiny’s Child had on me making a decision to become an artist was incredible, mostly because I felt like we were so close to it.”

She even skipped school once to attend an album signing at a Walmart, where they sang a gospel medley.

She says, quote, “I’ve seen Beyoncé maybe up to 10 times live now, and she continues to give me that feeling.”

She adds, quote, “That excitement never goes away . . . Every time I hear her, it’s like, ‘Man, I want to make people feel this way. How can I make people feel this way, too?'”