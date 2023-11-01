HOUSTON (KIAH)— Volunteering can come in the form of many ways and a lot of that help can contribute to helping animals shelters and rescues save animal lives, keep them healthy and get them into forever homes.

For this Wednesday’s pet segment on CW39 Houston, we interviewed with those with the Waiting Under the Willow Foundation. Its mission is to save as many dogs off of the street as well as dogs on the euthanasia list at shelters across Texas. WUWF spays and neuters all dogs with the hope of reducing the number of unwanted dogs in Texas.



With your help, WUWF can accomplish it’s mission. The staff is asking for all volunteers whether its in-person volunteers or volunteers that can work from home. If you’d like to volunteer with WUWF, visit WUWF to fill out an application. There are plenty of opportunities available whether it’s helping transport dogs, cleaning kennels, social media management or even a grant writer position.

Donations also help WUWF take of animals in its care. There is an Amazon wish list available online. Most importantly, fostering a dog or adopting is something to consider if you’re looking for short-term and long-term animal care options. You can even foster short-term until a foster who can keep the dog for a longer period is available. If interested, you can see all of the loving dogs available online here.