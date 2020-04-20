Local company creates car disinfectant designed to kill Coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-To try to slow down the spread of COVID-19, a lot of us are making an effort to wash our hands for at least twenty seconds, to wipe down our groceries and take out meal packages, but what about our cars? Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters, a Houston-based company has come up with a way to keep them virus-free.

“It was just a natural thing. 'Hey, people are going to get in cars, people are still going to be driving their cars, so we need to disinfect their cars'," explained Juan Carlos Martinez, president of Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters.

Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters specializes in aftermarket upgrades. However, their latest product is designed to kill bacteria and viruses, including Coronavirus, that may be living in your car.

“The product has some active ingredients that have been tested, that have been approved, they have demonstrated that the product is effective in killing several strains of the coronavirus," explained Martinez.

The disinfectant is sprayed through your car’s external air intake, then you close the windows and let the air conditioner run for about fifteen minutes. Different then wiping your car down with a Clorox wipe, Martinez says this spray will last three to six months.

“Through the active ingredients, they will stay for at least 90 days, so once you touch anything, again, it kills the virus," explained Martinez.

Martinez and his team are already working to implement the technology in office spaces.

“Whenever we go back to work on a normal basis, we are going to go to our workplaces. Our workplaces need to be safer. Our workplaces need to be disinfected and it is going to be the same technology," said Martinez.

It’s a virus we continue to learn more about each day and this crew is working to innovate and protect.

“This COVID-19 is going to change the world and we need to be frontrunners, leaders of this type of technology," said Martinez.

Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters is offering the disinfectant application for free to first responders for their personal vehicle and at a discounted rate for their work vehicle.

You can buy a bottle of the disinfectant for $22.95. You can learn more about the science behind the product and where you can get it here.