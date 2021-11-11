Local deals for vets during Veterans Day

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 11: Gulf War veteran Bill Virill, retires U.S. Army, attends a Veterans Day ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial November 11, 2014 in Washington, DC. Originally established as Armistice Day in 1919, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 by President Dwight Eisenhower, and honors those who have served in the U.S. military. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Thursday is Veterans Day, and there are several special deals around Houston to help veterans and active duty military members to engage in.

In honor of Veterans Day, METRO is waiving fares for all veterans and active service members Thursday. The free-ride offers include local bus, Park & Ride, METRORail, METRORapid and METROLift services.

To ride, passengers need to inform bus operators and/or fare inspectors of their veteran or military designation. Please note, METROLift customers will need to schedule trips in advance by calling the reservation line at 713-225-6716. Enrolled METROLift patrons may also schedule a trip the day before travel by using METROLift’s Automated Computer System (MACS), available in English and Spanish.

Houston Humane Society, one of the city’s largest non-profit animal shelters dedicated to eliminating animal cruelty, abuse and the overpopulation of animals, is waiving all adoption fees for military personnel this Veteran’s Day as part of its “Pets for Vets” initiative.

On Thursday, any active, retired or former military personnel will be able to adopt a pet for free. The non-profit animal shelter is using this time to thank veterans for their service and help them find a new furry companion.

For more information on the Houston Humane Society’s adoption process and fees, visit HoustonHumane.org.

Also, Lone Star Flight Museum will waive veterans and active military admission fees on Thursday, Nov. 11. All veterans will receive a free patriotic pin.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14, the museum will host a free flight simulator and a spitfire hangar talk. On Saturday at 2 p.m., there will be a special presentation, “The Nurses of Pearl Harbor,” in conjunction with the museum’s exhibit, “Infamy,” which commemorates the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The “Infamy” exhibit is a 31-foot long, eight-panel photo exhibit from The National WWII Museum, which tells the story of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

For more information, visit the Lone Star Flight Museum website at LoneStarFlight.org.

Every Thursday, The Health Museum hosts Free Family Thursday, which provides for free general admission from 2 pm to 7 pm. This Veterans Day is a perfect opportunity to visit The John P. McGovern Museum of Health & Medical Science to view “Veterans Vision Project,” a photography exhibit that captures the diversity of veterans and their experiences. Created by Arizona State University (ASU) student and photographer Devin Mitchell, the exhibit’s powerful photos have received significant national acclaim.

The exhibit depicts veterans and their families, struggles, commitment, and service. The photos juxtapose veterans in uniform and in poses that reflect their life after military service – a combination that contrasts and connects the two parts of their lives.

Mitchell received an ASU College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean’s Student Success Award for Spring 2016. Funding for this award is provided through the generous philanthropic support of the ASU President’s Office and alumni and friends of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, Dec. 12 at The Health Museum (located at 1515 Hermann Dr., Houston, Texas 77004). For more information on the Veterans Vision Project, please visit TheHealthMuseum.org.