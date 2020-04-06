Local elementary teacher provides tips for parents who are now homeschooling their children

With schools closed because of COVID-19, instruction has now moved online. That means that some parents are also having to step up in a big way when it comes to teaching their children at home. While it might be easy for some, others may be having a hard time getting adjusted.
Leigha Bishop-Gaston, a pre-k teacher at Fort Bend ISD's Lakeview Elementary, broke down some tips for parents who have elementary-aged students.
- Let children work in their comfort zone
- Attempt to make the lessons meaningful
- Incorporate TV shows into daily lessons
- Be present, check in on your child
- Put in some effort
Check out the video for more details on each tip.