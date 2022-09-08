HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — The shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin remains unsolved, but fellow lawmen and his loved ones now have some peace.

Ursin’s funeral and burial were set for Thursday, and those ceremonies were to be accompanied by much of the pageantry normally associated with a law enforcement death even though he was gunned down while he was off duty.

A private visitation for Ursin’s immediate family was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at Inspire Church of Sam Houston Parkway in northeast Houston.

A visitation for extended family and friends was to run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the officer’s funeral to follow.

A long line of police vehicles would then lead his casket in a procession to Rosewood Memorial Park in Humble where Ursin would be laid to rest.

The unsolved murder

Ursin was driving home with Sunday dinner for his family on August 28 on Madera Run in Atascocita.

Witnesses say someone in a black or dark colored sedan fired shots at Ursin’s car before speeding off on Olympic National Drive.

Deputy Constables from Harris County Precinct 4 found Ursin in his car that crashed into a tree in a center median.

He’d been hit by at least one bullet and later died in the hospital.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting.

If you have any information they urge you to call them at 713-221-6000.

A Go Fund Me fundraising website says that he leaves behind a wife and a seven year old daughter.