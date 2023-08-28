HOUSTON (KIAH) — Local leaders across the Houston community are taking part in an initiative to keep kids safe as Houston ISD starts another school year. Safe Walk Home is an initiative that works to make the community safe for students who walk to and from school.

The initiative was started after an 11-year-old was stabbed to death on May 17, 2016, as he was walking home from Marshall Middle School. Local leaders and community members will welcome students today as they arrive for the first day of school.

Congressmember Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressmember Sylvia Garcia, State Representative Christina Morales, Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Houston City Council Member Sallie Alcorn, Judge Victor Trivino III and representatives from HISD PD, Metro PD, Pct 6 Constable and HPD will all be in attendance to greet students at 7 a.m. at Castillo Park.