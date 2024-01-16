HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cities, counties, and businesses and organizations across Texas are welcoming people into their facilities to keep them out of the cold.

Warming centers provide safety from the deep freeze that’s descended on much of the country to people who don’t have adequate heat at their homes — and those without homes.

“Our biggest concern there is our residents who are experiencing homelessness — that they have a place to go,” Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Public Information Officer Brian Murray said.

Murray’s office provides support to those shelters in the form of blankets and other items.

They’re also keeping an eye on the roads for dangerous icy patches and putting out information to the public on how to keep safe with the temperature and wind chill below freezing.

“If you’re protecting the four P’s — people, pets, plants, and pipes — if you’re trying to keep yourself indoors and off the roads, there’s a chance that we’re going to come through this pretty good,” Murray said.

Members of his office will join a couple of Houston City Council members, police chief Troy Finner, other city leaders, and newly-sworn-in Mayor John Whitmire at one of the warming centers Tuesday afternoon.

The visit to the Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center comes as Whitmire “asked City departments and external partners to adjust their plans to provide more resources earlier in the day to address the colder-than-expected temperatures and precipitation in some areas of the City,” a press release about the visit said.