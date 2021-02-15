Local municipal courts closures during Winter Storm 2021

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOP VIDEO

Viewer videos and photos of Winter Storm 2021

166 road closures - Hannah Trippett

Sleet in Needville, TX - Sierra Guiterrez

Abilene, TX Weather - Adam Krueger

Winter Storm 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Accidents overnight in Winter Storm 2021 - Hannah Trippett

Ice and snow on local roads and highways - Hannah Trippett

Weather headlines - Adam Krueger

HOUSTON (CW39) Multiple court systems are closed due to the inclement weather. Here is a list of those closures.

HOUSTON

Due to inclement weather, the City of Houston Municipal Courts will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021, through Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Normal business hours will resume Wednesday, February 17, 2021. 

GALVESTON

Municipal Court, 601 54th Street, remains open for payments, which may be completed by phone at 800-530-8084, municipalonlinepayments.com/galvestontx or at the payment window.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss