Local municipal courts closures during Winter Storm 2021

Ice and snow on local roads and highways - Hannah Trippett

HOUSTON (CW39) Multiple court systems are closed due to the inclement weather. Here is a list of those closures.

HOUSTON

Due to inclement weather, the City of Houston Municipal Courts will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021, through Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Normal business hours will resume Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

GALVESTON

Municipal Court, 601 54th Street, remains open for payments, which may be completed by phone at 800-530-8084, municipalonlinepayments.com/galvestontx or at the payment window.