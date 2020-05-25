Local officials honoring Memorial Day

Our local leaders and own Maggie Flecknoe are honoring our servicemen and women this Memorial Day with these posts on social media. This Memorial Day, how are you honoring the men and women who gave their lives protecting our freedoms?

Please take a moment this weekend and join @HoustonFire in honoring the men and women who gave their lives protecting our freedoms pic.twitter.com/V3AE3XA9Sf — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) May 25, 2020

This #MemorialDay we honor all who paid the ultimate price in service to our country! @HouMayor Turner reminds us, while celebrating #MemorialDay2020 during #COVID19, to be mindful of your health and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/97bdkbIwzb — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) May 25, 2020

On this #MemorialDay, we pause to honor and remember the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. pic.twitter.com/OTyD2JwALP — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 25, 2020

“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”

– Franklin D. Roosevelt. Please take this time to reflect, and to honor & appreciate our heroes and their families. #MemorialDay #MemorialDay2020 pic.twitter.com/n7hHbFizh1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 25, 2020

This #MemorialDay, we remember and honor those who bravely served their country and made the ultimate sacrifice. May your courage never be forgotten. #RememberandHonor pic.twitter.com/1GAsVoTUjl — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) May 25, 2020

As we express our gratitude we must never forget to appreciate those men and women who served. #hpdremembers #hpdcareer @houstonpolice #memorialday pic.twitter.com/Rbeimj4rnZ — HPD Recruiting (@hpdcareer) May 22, 2020

The #FAA honors all the courageous men and women who gave their lives in wartime service to the United States. #MemorialDay #heroes pic.twitter.com/xkqFs2tjhn — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) May 25, 2020

Also, our own Maggie Flecknoe is also honoring all the brave servicemen and women for their ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day.

On this Memorial Day & every day, thank you to all of the brave servicemen & women for the ultimate sacrifice. “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.” God Bless you and your families. ❤️ God Bless America 🇺🇸#memorialday #godblessamerica #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/i7vjW4NWq2 — Maggie Flecknoe (@maggiesworld) May 25, 2020

Nationally, the President and Vice President participated in the wreath laying ceremony in Arlington, VA.

