HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs your help to identify masked gunmen who robbed a store in the southeast part of Houston.

HPD said that three unknown males robbed a convenience store on December 20, 2023, around 11:10 p.m. in the 6800 block of Long Drive near 610 East Loop South.

Police said one of the suspects trapped the store clerk behind the counter demanded him to open the cash register. It was all caught on camera. The men were also caught stealing money and cigarettes, stuffing the items in bags.

Suspects sought in an aggravated robbery that occurred at a convenience store on Dec. 20 at the 6800 block of Long Drive.



HPD also said that once the robbery was completed, the suspects left the scene in an unknown direction.

SUSPECTS DESCRIPTION:

Suspect #1: Black male, 5’8 to 5’10, and dark clothing.

Suspect #2: Black male, 5’8 to 5’10, and dark clothing.

Suspect #3: Black male, 5’8 to 5’10, and dark clothing.

If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Information leading to the charging and or arrest may also result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. Refer to case Houston PD #1807525-23.