HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’re following two very close local races for county judges the morning after Election Day.

The race for Harris County Judge remains too close to call, with incumbent Lina Hidalgo holding on to a very slim lead over challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Hidalgo, the Democrat, leads Mealer by around 15,300 votes with about 85% of the vote counted. Hidalgo has 545,341 total votes for 50.7%, while Mealer has 530,030 total votes for 49.3%.

The race figured to be tight as Mealer, the Army veteran and West Point graduate who went to Harvard Law School, ran hard as the Republican challenger against Hidalgo to fight crime and put more resources into law enforcement in the county.

Hidalgo, who has been dealing with a COVID-19 vaccine bid rigging scandal that has led to three of her staff being indicted, has fought back by not only attacking Mealer’s right-wing donors, but rallying her left-wing base on the abortion issue.

George headed for reelection in Fort Bend County Judge race

Meanwhile in Fort Bend County, incumbent KP George is narrowly ahead in his reelection bid against former constable Trever Nehls.

George, a Democrat, leads Nehls with 126,828 total votes, or 51.6% of the vote. Nehls, the Republican challenger, has 119,082 votes, good for 48.4% of the vote.

Most of Fort Bend’s vote has been counted, so unless something changes, George is headed for his second term as county judge after a big upset win in 2018.

George touted the county’s economic standing, as well as its diversity as reasons for his reelection. Nehls, the twin brother of Rep. Troy Nehls (who won reelection to the U.S. House), challenged George’s standing with local businesses, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.