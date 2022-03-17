"When people are from Central America or A country of brown descent fleeing violence they're an immigrant an illegal and when they're from Europe they're a refugee"

HOUSTON (KIAH) — On a humid summer night in Honduras, Obed Morales decided to leave Honduras and travel to Texas.

“It’s the night that changed everything for the better.” People who come from Honduras, come searching for a better life, one away from violence,” he said.

Obed had family in Texas who had left Honduras years before. And with their help, he was able to run a successful business.

He adds that no one should leave their homeland, unless they must.

Honduras is considered one of the most dangerous countries on earth with the second-highest homicide rate.

“When people are from Central America, or a country of brown descent fleeing violence, they’re an immigrant and an illegal. (But) when they’re from Europe, they’re a refugee,” said Cesar Espinosa, Executive Director of Fiel Houston, an immigrant-led civil rights organization.

Espinosa said that for the last couple of decades, people of color have been struggling to get temporary protected status in the U.S. Almost a week after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Ukraine will be designated for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months.

“I think we as Hispanic people are looked down upon, I don’t know why they think we don’t know how to do things,” said Obed Morales.

Fiel Houston, along with several organizations in Houston, are prepared to provide resources to Ukrainian refugees.

“Whether you’re from Uganda, Ukraine, from wherever, it may be from Central and South America, we see everyone and want to help,” said Espinosa.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating Fiel has options for both on their website.