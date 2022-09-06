HOUSTON (CW39) — School districts across the state, and some here in the Houston area, encouraged students to wear maroon and white Tuesday.

Those are the official colors for Uvalde schools that welcomed students back to class today for the first time since the May 24 mass shooting that took the lives of 19 elementary school students and two teachers.

“Tuesday, Sept. 6 is the first day of school for @Uvalde_CISD,” a tweet from La Porte ISD read. “Please consider wearing their school colors, maroon and white, to show that our hearts are with the Uvalde community. #UvaldeStrong.”

Many Uvalde parents and their kids are nervous about returning to class.

Some families have opted to send their kids to private schools instead.

Over a hundred will remain with Uvalde CISD, but their students will take classes online from home.

“Children have been traumatized by this,” UCISD parent Adam Martinez said. “I feel like, if the children are scared, it’s going to be hard for them to learn.”

Uvalde school leaders are touting the security improvements the district has made to campuses.

Fencing has been built or improved at every school.

New locks and cameras are in place, and the Texas Department of Public Safety has committed nearly three dozen state troopers to patrol campuses.

Still, for the kids who those security measures are intended to protect, the first day of school this year comes with more trepidation than usual.

“I feel kind of nervous and like scared if it’s going to happen again,” an unnamed elementary student said.