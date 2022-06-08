HOUSTON (KIAH) — After the tragedy in Uvalde, Houston-area school officials conducted a two-day exercise to help them train for the possibility of another school emergency.

More than 100 education and emergency management professionals from local and regional schools and districts were at Goose Creek ISD this week for Operation SRM-Rex (Standard Reunification Method-Reunification Exercise), a two-day workshop where participants will learn how to safely reunify students with their parents or guardians during crisis situations.

Hosted by The Center for Safe and Secure Schools (CSSS), a division of Harris County Department of Education, the workshop focused on classroom training, functional demonstrations, and mock emergency exercises.

The workshop was facilitated by the “I Love U Guys” Foundation and led by Executive Director John-Michael Keyes, who lost a child in a 2006 school shooting.

On the first day of the workshop on Monday, Keyes walked participants through the Standard Response Protocol, Standard Reunification Method, and Incident Command System. The next day, participants engaged in two mock emergency situations and a mock press conference. The exercise was conducted at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown.

Representatives from local law enforcement agencies, Fire/EMS, public health, and emergency management offices were onsite to provide feedback as participants move through the exercises. They also shed light on community resources available to schools during a crisis.

Gulf Coast Center Director of Innovative and Special Projects Amanda Groller, who played a key role in the recovery stage of the Santa Fe High School shooting, also participated in the two-day event.

Since 1999, The Center for Safe and Secure Schools has partnered with federal, state, and local entities to develop increased safety and security strategies, standards, and best practices for K-12 school environments for both students and educators.