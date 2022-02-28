Houstonians also gathered near the Galleria to protest invasion of Ukraine

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several local and state lawmakers are calling to stand with Ukraine.

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted this weekend asking restaurants, retailers, and bars to pull Russian products from shelves. Some critics are calling this performative as it will have little to no impact on Russia’s economy. Pouring and boycotting Russian Vodka has been seen as act symbolic act of solidarity throughout the world.

Downtown Houston was also lit up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine. Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement saying, “In Houston, we stand for freedom; for democracy; and for the safety and security of all residents. We join with cities and countries around the world calling for an immediate end to the violence, to protect human rights, and for the return of peace in Europe.”

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, along with advocates from France, Poland, the American Jewish Committee, FIEL Houston, and the Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston, met downtown to discuss steps needed to help stop the war in Ukraine.

Jackson Lee said she would advocate several efforts including adding more sanctions, calling for a cease-fire, providing Ukraine with more weapons for defense, and finding protected air space.

Organizations like FIEL Houston and Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston are prepared to take in Ukrainian refugees if needed.